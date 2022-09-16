Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $333.91 million and approximately $93.91 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars.

