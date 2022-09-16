GAMB Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $5,245.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.