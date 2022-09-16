GameCredits Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,582.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $4,582.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

