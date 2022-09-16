GAMEE (GMEE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $664,781.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $664,781.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 199.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE was first traded on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,712,887 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMEE is token.gamee.com.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

