Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.51

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.12. Gannett shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,172,871 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Gannett Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 47,426.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

