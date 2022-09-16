Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 22,191 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,805.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

AKYA stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.93. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

