GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.