Geeq (GEEQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $754,940.00

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $754,940.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 273.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.30 or 0.58910843 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00102784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

