General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

