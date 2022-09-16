Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $869.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.50) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($10.56). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.50), with a volume of 27,013 shares trading hands.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 869. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

