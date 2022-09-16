Genshiro Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.16 Million (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Genshiro has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $79,665.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genshiro

Genshiro is a coin. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

