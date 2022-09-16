Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £243,845.08 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) insider Stephen Wilson sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($35.29), for a total value of £243,845.08 ($294,641.23).

Genus Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,762 ($33.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,932.14. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,186 ($26.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,795 ($70.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,613.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36.

Genus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

