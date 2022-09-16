GeoDB Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 9% higher against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $502,039.44 and $5,057.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
About GeoDB
GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 82,641,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.
Buying and Selling GeoDB
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
