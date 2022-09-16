GeoDB Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 9% higher against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $502,039.44 and $5,057.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 82,641,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

