Gera Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Gera Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $170,510.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gera Coin has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gera Coin Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

