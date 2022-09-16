Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

