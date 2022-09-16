Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

GILD opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

