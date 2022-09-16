Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $662,030.15 and approximately $166.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

