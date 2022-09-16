Global Star Acquisition Inc. (GLSTU) to Raise $80 Million in IPO

Global Star Acquisition Inc. (GLSTU) plans to raise $80 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, September 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Global Star Acquisition Inc. has a market-cap of $106 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Global Star Acquisition Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search for target companies on FinTech and PropTech businesses in the Nordic region and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, especially the South Pacific. Anthony Ang, our CEO and chairman, is the chairman of R. Vantage Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), a crowdfunded real estate investment platform since November 2021, and as chairman of the Singapore Digital Exchange Pte. Ltd., a digital exchange of cryptocurrency and digital assets in Singapore, since December 2021. Shan Cui is our CFO. Since 2010, Ms. Cui has served as a managing director of Capital First International, which provides consulting services to SPAC, private equity, venture capital and growth companies. (Note: Global Star Acquisition filed its S-1 on July 29, 2022.) “.

Global Star Acquisition Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1641 International Drive Unit 208 McLean, VA 22102 and can be reached via phone at (703) 790-0717.

