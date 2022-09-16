Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.78.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.
