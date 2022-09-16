Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.