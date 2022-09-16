GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82,033.00

GNY (GNY) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $82,033.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

