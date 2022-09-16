GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $58,544.77 and $10.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is www.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars.

