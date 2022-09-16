Goldcoin Trading 31% Lower This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $864,044.46 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00282663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001098 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.