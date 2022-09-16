Golden Doge (GDOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,700.00

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Golden Doge has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Golden Doge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Doge has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $33,700.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge launched on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

