Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Hits $139,538.35

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $139,538.35 and $1,243.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.