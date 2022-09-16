Goldex Token Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. Goldex Token has a total market capitalization of $171,462.27 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 309.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Goldex Token
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
