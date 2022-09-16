Golem Price Hits $0.31 (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Golem has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $305.04 million and $141.55 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005458 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

