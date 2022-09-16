Gondola Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10,585.12 (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Gondola Finance has a total market cap of $10,585.12 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gondola Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00061269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00076900 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gondola Finance Coin Profile

Gondola Finance is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gondola Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

