Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 4,072 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 857.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

