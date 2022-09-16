Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 914 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 325.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in FedEx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

