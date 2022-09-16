Gradient Investments LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. The company has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

