Graviton (GRAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,967.00

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $21.73 million and approximately $16,967.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Graviton

GRAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

