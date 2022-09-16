Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.90

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.90 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 165.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 3381740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($1.98).

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 460.28.

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

