Grimm (GRIMM) Price Up 418.9% Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Grimm has a total market cap of $72,397.07 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded up 418.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 236.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,724.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
