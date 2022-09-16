Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $103,005.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $103,005.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00171169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00283059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00747819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00598689 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00262431 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

