Groestlcoin (GRS) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Groestlcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular exchanges. Groestlcoin has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $538,120.00 worth of Groestlcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Groestlcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Groestlcoin Coin Profile
Groestlcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2014. Groestlcoin’s total supply is 80,395,749 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,219 coins. The official message board for Groestlcoin is www.groestlcoin.org/forum. Groestlcoin’s official website is www.groestlcoin.org. The Reddit community for Groestlcoin is /r/groestlcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Groestlcoin’s official Twitter account is @GroestlcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Groestlcoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Groestlcoin directly using U.S. dollars.
