Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of GRPN opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Groupon has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,676,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,042,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

