Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.98. 356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 505,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Grove Collaborative Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,077.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

