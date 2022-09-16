GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,340.20 ($16.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,648.44. The company has a market capitalization of £54.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.33.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders acquired 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056 over the last 90 days.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.