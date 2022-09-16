GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.