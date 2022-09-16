GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3,726.05

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded down 99.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a total market capitalization of $3,726.05 and approximately $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded down 99.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

