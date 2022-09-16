Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Financial Analysis

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannLabs and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $373.65 million 16.11 -$405.67 million ($5.41) -10.89

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.4% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CannLabs and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -135.03% -99.90% -26.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CannLabs and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 0 13 0 3.00

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 96.55%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than CannLabs.

Risk & Volatility

CannLabs has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardant Health beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients. It is also developing LUNAR-2 test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in asymptomatic individuals eligible; and GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers seeking to connect patients tested with the Guardant360 assay with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical trials. In addition, the company offers Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Guardant360 tissue genotyping product; and Guardant-19 for use in the detection of the novel coronavirus. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

