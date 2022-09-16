Guarded Ether (GETH) Price Tops $1,079.26 on Exchanges

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,079.26 or 0.05424568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,895.60 or 0.99999283 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012618 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether (CRYPTO:GETH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions. Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet. Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

