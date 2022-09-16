Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,644.56

Guider (GDR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $5,644.56 and $23.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

