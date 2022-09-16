Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Director Sells $47,200.00 in Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guild Stock Performance

Guild stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Guild Holdings has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.