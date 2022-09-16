Gulden 1-Day Volume Tops $4,468.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $4,468.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00281948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001086 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00026749 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. Facebook | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.