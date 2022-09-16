GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NYSE:GXO opened at $43.72 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 488.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 146,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

