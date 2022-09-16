GYSR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,217.00 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GYSR
The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official message board is medium.com/gysr.
GYSR Coin Trading
