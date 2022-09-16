GYSR (GYSR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $821,261.69

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. GYSR has a market capitalization of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.31 or 0.22804154 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00105016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00835452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GYSR Coin Profile

The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.

GYSR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYSR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYSR using one of the exchanges listed above.

