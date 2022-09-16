H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

