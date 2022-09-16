Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $250.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLN shares. Barclays started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

